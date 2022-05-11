NEWS LEADER
WATCH: ETF purchases take a knock
Business Day TV talks to Michelle Noth, client coverage executive at CoreShares
11 May 2022 - 21:50
Demand for exchange traded funds (ETFs) has taken a knock. Global net inflows to ETFs declined to $27.4bn in April from just over $117bn previously. Business Day TV spoke to Michelle Noth, client coverage executive at CoreShares, about the activity at play.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.