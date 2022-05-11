×

WATCH: ETF purchases take a knock

Business Day TV talks to Michelle Noth, client coverage executive at CoreShares

11 May 2022 - 21:50
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Demand for exchange traded funds (ETFs) has taken a knock. Global net inflows to ETFs declined to $27.4bn in April from just over $117bn previously. Business Day TV spoke to Michelle Noth, client coverage executive at CoreShares, about the activity at play.

