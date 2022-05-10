×

Companies

Citigroup overhaul includes unit linked to ‘flash crash’

10 May 2022 - 17:07 Sinead Cruise
Picture: BLOOMBERG
London — Citigroup is overhauling the leadership of one of the teams linked to a “flash crash” that sent European stock markets tumbling this month, three sources said.

Citi is looking to appoint a new head of forward trading for at its Delta One operations based at its European headquarters in London, a job vacancy posted on LinkedIn shows.

Ali Omari, who was EMEA head of Delta One forwards and sectors, has left the US bank in a decision unrelated to the event, according to two people with knowledge of his departure, who did not want to be identified.

Omari said on Tuesday that he was not at work for three weeks before the May 2 crash, and only returned to the office on May 3 to tender his resignation from the bank before taking up another opportunity.

Two of the three sources familiar with the matter said the bank’s Delta One trading activities was linked to, though not responsible for, the data input blunder that caused the pan-European Stoxx 600 equity benchmark to fall by more than 2 percentage points in about two minutes of trading.

Citi has previously confirmed that one of its employees was behind the error that led to the market fall on May 2, but has not given details on which teams played a role.

A spokesperson for Citi declined to comment on the nature and timing of the hiring plans in its Delta One operations. So-called Delta One desks sell structured financial products to investors including pension funds, hedge funds and blue chip corporate clients.

News of the changes at the trading unit comes as Citi is overhauling its risk management and controls systems. The bank is still subject to at least two consent orders by US regulators related to its internal controls after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) lifted a 10-year-old order in late April.

Citigroup’s €300bn flash crash puts spotlight on algo trading risks

Trader error at Citi’s London desk sparked an abrupt, brief sell-off across European equities
News
6 days ago

How Pepkor put Steinhoff hangover behind it

For four years, Steinhoff has been something of a millstone around Pepkor’s neck. But a razor-sharp focus on business has allowed the company not ...
Features
2 weeks ago

HSBC shares rise after largest shareholder calls for break-up of bank

Chinese insurer urges spinoff of Asian business to improve returns
Companies
1 week ago
