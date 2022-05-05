NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Aspen’s Gqeberha vaccine plant faces closure
Business Day TV speaks to Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive on strategic trade at Aspen
05 May 2022 - 22:11
Aspen Pharmacare may have to shut its Gqeberha vaccine plant, which is meant to supply shots to the broader continent, due to a lack of orders. Business Day TV spoke to Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive on strategic trade at Aspen for more detail.
