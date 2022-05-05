×

WATCH: Aspen’s Gqeberha vaccine plant faces closure

Business Day TV speaks to Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive on strategic trade at Aspen

05 May 2022 - 22:11
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Aspen Pharmacare may have to shut its Gqeberha vaccine plant, which is meant to supply shots to the broader continent, due to a lack of orders. Business Day TV spoke to Stavros Nicolaou, senior executive on strategic trade at Aspen for more detail.

Aspen says it needs regional support to keep Covid vaccine line open

The drugmaker says it has been has been let down by the lack of interest in its locally made version of Johnson & Johnson’s dose
News
1 day ago

Africa CDC urges Covid-19 vaccine buyers to place orders with Aspen

SA pharmaceuticals company may have to close its facility that produces J&J shots under licence as demand dries up
National
8 hours ago

WATCH: SA factory activity hit by KZN floods

Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: Global private equity market remains strong in 2022

Business Day TV talks to RMB Venture’s co-head, Andrew Aitken
Companies
2 days ago

