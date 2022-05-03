×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

India’s biggest IPO gets strong demand from anchor investors

Norwegian and Singapore wealth funds have subscribed to the anchor book

03 May 2022 - 14:50 Nupur Anand
A man walks past a hoarding of Life Insurance Corporation of India in Mumbai, India. File photo: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
A man walks past a hoarding of Life Insurance Corporation of India in Mumbai, India. File photo: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Mumbai — The initial public offering (IPO) of India’s biggest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), has got off to a good start, with the $732m of shares reserved for so-called anchor investors oversubscribed at the upper end of the price range, a banking source said.   

The Indian government has said it expects to raise up to $2.74bn,  just a third of its original target, from selling a 3.5% stake in LIC in the country’s biggest IPO.

Anchor investors are high-profile institutional investors that are allotted shares before the subscription opens for retail and other investors, and have to commit to holding their shares for a certain period after listing.

LIC’s offering is set to open for other investors on May 4 and will close on May 9. The indicative price range has been set at 902 to 949 rupees per share, with 56-billion rupees ($732m) of shares set aside for anchor investors.

Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have subscribed to the anchor book, the source said.

Alongside other global funds, domestic mutual fund houses such as HDFC mutual fund, SBI, ICICI and Kotak have also come in as anchor investors, the source added.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Qatar Investment Authority had been in talks to be anchor investors, but it was not immediately clear if they have made bids.

India’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

More than 20 investors expressed interest in subscribing to the anchor book, two other banking sources said.

Foreign institutional investors had some concerns about LIC’s IPO, but global pension funds had shown “good interest”, LIC’s chairman said last week.

Reuters

Tata to launch 500-km range EV

Tata will seek out export markets that have similar climate conditions to India, MD says
Companies
4 days ago

Nandan Nilekani wants options for Indian traders other than Amazon and Flipkart

The billionaire cofounder of software powerhouse Infosys wants to level the playing field for small merchants in India’s $1-trillion retail market
News
5 days ago

Reliance tycoon targets uber-rich Indians with luxury-brand mall

Mukesh Ambani's Jio World Plaza will house dozens of outlets for powerhouse brands from Louis Vuitton to Gucci
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Proactive’ EOH chuffed about praise from Zondo ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Reliance tycoon targets uber-rich Indians with ...
Companies
3.
Ardagh’s R10bn acquisition of Consol gets green ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Implats says Competition Commission approves its ...
Companies / Mining
5.
FirstRand issues first sustainability bonds for ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Nigerian magnate Aliko Dangote bets $20.5bn on oil and fertiliser

News

Covid helps launch advertisers without borders

News & Insights

Indian social media app VerSe Innovation gets funding of $805m

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.