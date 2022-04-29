Sooren Ramdenee takes reins at Premier Fishing
Rushaan Isaacs resigned as CEO after just two years, but will retain an executive position
29 April 2022 - 12:39
UPDATED 02 May 2022 - 17:39
Premier Fishing and Brands (PFB), which has been embroiled in a battle with Nedbank, has appointed Sooren Ramdenee as its new CEO effective June 1 in an effort to steady the ship.
In February, Nedbank cut ties with PFB, joining at least two rivals in turning their back on the companies in Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investments stable and sending shares in the lobster catcher crashing...
