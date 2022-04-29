×

Premier Fishing names Sooren Ramdenee as new CEO

Rushaan Isaacs resigned as CEO after just two years at the helm but will remain within the group and retain an executive position on the board

29 April 2022 - 12:39 Michelle Gumede
Picture: ISTOCK

Premier Fishing and Brands (PFB), which has been embroiled in a battle with Nedbank, has appointed Sooren Ramdenee as its new CEO effective June 1 in an effort to steady the ship.

In February, Nedbank cut ties with PFB, joining at least two rivals in turning their back on the companies in Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investments stable and sending shares in the lobster catcher crashing.

The new CEO is tasked with reinvigorating the strategic direction of the group, entrenching compliance and governance and expanding PFB’s operations into international markets.

Rushaan Isaacs, who was appointed in February 2020, resigned as CEO with effect from the end of May, but will retain an executive position on the board as sales and marketing director.

“As we enter a new era of sustainability, we will be looking to create further value for all stakeholders within what is a dynamic and challenging industry, subject to natural forces and volatile market conditions, as evidenced over the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ramdenee said.

Sekunjalo-controlled PFB specialises in the harvesting, processing, sales and distribution of various products and fish species including lobster and abalone.

Ramdenee, who has over 30 years of experience in major international companies in the UK , Mauritius, and SA, is a fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (UK).

“He brings with him considerable insights and experience from across multiple different industries, which we believe will add tremendous value to Premier and its group companies, as we continue to deliver on our mandates,” said PFB chairperson Aziza Amod.

PFB’s share price was unmoved at 50 cents on Friday, having lost 28.57% in value in the year-to-date.

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

Abagold: Small, exotic abalone business may be swimming in potential

There are scant reference points for comparison, but the firm is exemplary in delivery of reports and hosting of AGMs
1 day ago

Nedbank to cut banking ties with firm in Iqbal Survé stable

Premier Fishing and Brands share tumbles 28% after bank’s decision to turn its back on Sekunjalo Investments company
2 months ago
