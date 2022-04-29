Arena appoints Mzi Malunga as group CEO

Media group Arena Holdings has appointed former Urban Brew Studios CEO and SAA board member Mzi Malunga as its new group CEO.

Malunga has more than three decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, and is a former board member of Brand SA, and a member of the Complaints and Compliance Committee, which falls within the Independent Communications Authority of SA, Arena said in a message to staff on Friday.

“In Mzi, the board believes, it has not just appointed a business leader, but has found one who is also a systemic and tactical thinker, strategist, and a strong communicator,” said Arena Holdings chair Tshepo Mahloele.

“I am confident that Mzi has the right credentials to work with the Arena executive team to take our company to the next level and drive efforts to build our platform into a strong and towering media company,” he said.

Malunga had begun as a journalist at the Weekly Mail — now the Mail & Guardian — in 1988, later joining the Sowetan, while he had also been MD of Business Day/Financial Mail for eight years.

