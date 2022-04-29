×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Arena appoints Mzi Malunga as group CEO

Malunga, a former SAA board member and CEO of Urban Brew Studios, will take up the position of group CEO in May

29 April 2022 - 10:44 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Media group Arena Holdings has appointed former Urban Brew Studios CEO and SAA board member Mzi Malunga as its new group CEO.

Malunga has more than three decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, and is a former board member of Brand SA, and a member of the Complaints and Compliance Committee, which falls within the Independent Communications Authority of SA, Arena said in a message to staff on Friday.

“In Mzi, the board believes, it has not just appointed a business leader, but has found one who is also a systemic and tactical thinker, strategist, and a strong communicator,” said Arena Holdings chair Tshepo Mahloele.

“I am confident that Mzi has the right credentials to work with the Arena executive team to take our company to the next level and drive efforts to build our platform into a strong and towering media company,” he said.

Malunga had begun as a journalist at the Weekly Mail — now the Mail & Guardian — in 1988, later joining the Sowetan, while he had also been MD of Business Day/Financial Mail for eight years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Arena Holdings CEO Andy Gill to step down at the end of April

Arena chair Tshepo Mahloele says the board has begun the process of finding a suitable candidate to take over the role
Companies
1 week ago

Future of Media: Advertising in the goldfish economy

Innovation is the antidote to incrementalism
News & Insights
2 weeks ago

Business Day publisher Arena Holdings makes Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all staff

Staff who do not comply with mandatory jabs must show weekly negative PCR test at their own expense
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MC Mining appoints Nhlanhla Nene and Godfrey ...
Companies / Mining
2.
MultiChoice defends decision to dump e.tv channels
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
HCI shares shoot up 44% on oilfield news
Companies / Energy
4.
Q&A: Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht tells of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Is now the time to buy shares in SA banks?
Companies / Investors Monthly

Related Articles

Moshoeshoe Monare appointed SABC group executive of news and current affairs

National

Arena Holdings CEO Andy Gill to step down at the end of April

Companies

Kganyago defends Reserve Bank’s stance on repo rate

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.