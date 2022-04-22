×

Companies

Ukraine conflict weighs on Renault’s quarterly revenue

Carmaker’s sales decline in first quarter amid semiconductors supply problems

22 April 2022 - 08:14 Gilles Guillaume
The Renault logo is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France. File photo: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
Paris — Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, posted a drop in first quarter revenues compared to a year earlier, as the conflict in Ukraine and problems with supplies of semiconductors hit the market.  

The group, which also produces Dacia and Lada brand vehicles, said its sales fell 2.7% from a year earlier to €9.748bn. Excluding the activities of Avtovaz and Renault Russia, it stood at €8.9bn, down 1.1%.

Renault has been pushing ahead with plans to split its electric (EV) and combustion businesses, as it catches up to rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen and reviews its business in Russia amid wide-ranging Western sanctions.

Renault confirmed a financial outlook laid out in March and announced it would give a more detailed update on its targets and strategy later this year.

“In a market environment severely disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine, the semiconductor crisis and inflation, Renault Group is continuing its recovery and accelerating the implementation of its strategy,” Renault finance chief Thierry Piéton said in a statement.

Reuters

Break out the bubbly for the new car sales figures

Industry experts are not sure the good March sales figures are sustainable
Economy
2 weeks ago

Motor companies cut Russia operations as sanctions tighten

Daimler, GM and Harley-Davidson among those shunning Russia over Ukraine invasion
Life
1 month ago

New Renault Clio appeals to individualists

Long-awaited French hatch brings safety, tech and sassy styling to the compact segment
Life
1 month ago
