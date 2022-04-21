WATCH: SA’s ever-rising poultry tariffs

Rapidly rising chicken prices driven up by rampant inflation, global food and commodity shortages, the escalation in fuel, transport and electricity costs, increasing trade tariffs and the fact that wages are decreasing and unemployment increasing, are providing fresh fodder for a long-running debate on the role of tariffs in the local poultry sector. This is on the back of chicken prices already having increased 10% per year, for the past 10 years. In 2019, all parties, including the local industry, importers and the government, signed and agreed to a poultry master plan.

To debate the issue of tariffs, Business Day TV spoke to Donald MacKay, founder and CEO of XA International Trade Advisors; Dave Wolpert, a former CEO of the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE); Francois Baird, founder of FairPlay and Izaak Breitenbach, GM of the SA Poultry Association.