NEWS LEADER

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Examining SA’s relationship with Ukraine

Business Day TV speaks to Steven Gruzd from the SA Institute of International Affairs and former US diplomat Brooks Spector

21 April 2022 - 22:15
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally had his long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The move comes after reports suggested that the call had been delayed due to bickering between SA and Ukrainian diplomats.

The Ukrainians were said to be unhappy that SA requested a call between the two countries’ presidents after Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Business Day TV spoke to Steven Gruzd from the SA Institute of International Affairs and former US diplomat Brooks Spector to unpack the relationship between SA and Ukraine.

Ukraine confirms call between Cyril Ramaphosa and Volodymyr Zelensky

It has been reported that bickering between Ukrainian and SA diplomats was behind a delay in the phone call between the two heads of state
