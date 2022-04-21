WATCH: Examining SA’s relationship with Ukraine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally had his long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The move comes after reports suggested that the call had been delayed due to bickering between SA and Ukrainian diplomats.

The Ukrainians were said to be unhappy that SA requested a call between the two countries’ presidents after Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Business Day TV spoke to Steven Gruzd from the SA Institute of International Affairs and former US diplomat Brooks Spector to unpack the relationship between SA and Ukraine.