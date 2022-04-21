NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Examining SA’s relationship with Ukraine
Business Day TV speaks to Steven Gruzd from the SA Institute of International Affairs and former US diplomat Brooks Spector
21 April 2022 - 22:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally had his long-awaited phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The move comes after reports suggested that the call had been delayed due to bickering between SA and Ukrainian diplomats.
The Ukrainians were said to be unhappy that SA requested a call between the two countries’ presidents after Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Business Day TV spoke to Steven Gruzd from the SA Institute of International Affairs and former US diplomat Brooks Spector to unpack the relationship between SA and Ukraine.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.