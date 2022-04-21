Companies Sappi claims $28m from insurers for flood damage and lost production Paper producer says it lost an estimated 23,000 tonnes in production and 45,000 tonnes of inventory in warehouses B L Premium

Pulp and paper producer Sappi says it has made an insurance claim of $28m (R431m) after being hit by the recent deluge and flooding.

Sappi’s SA operations were disrupted at its Saiccor, Tugela and KwaDukuza Mills. Some of the group’s staff could not to travel to or from work. Services and transport of goods were affected...