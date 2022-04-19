Companies Oceana flags big earnings drop in half-year results Africa's largest fishing firm suffered stock losses due to 2021’s civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and weather-related fishing disruptions B L Premium

Fishing giant Oceana Group, which owns Lucky Star, Ocean Lobster and Daybrook Fisheries, has advised shareholders to expect earnings to halve for the half-year. That is due to lower levels of inventory carried into the period resulting from stock losses incurred during 2021’s civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Cape Town-based fishing firm said in a trading statement on Tuesday that a reasonable degree of certainty existed that group headline earnings per share (Heps), a measure of profitability that excludes one-off items, would be between 114.6c and 140.7c for the six months ended 31 March...