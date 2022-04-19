Companies Arena Holdings CEO Andy Gill to step down at the end of April Arena chair Tshepo Mahloele says the board has begun the process of finding a suitable candidate to take over the role B L Premium

Andy Gill, the CEO of Business Day owner Arena Holdings, will be stepping down at the end of April after less than two years in the position.

Gill, who has been with the group for 23 years, had started his career at Business Day in 1989, before a stint at Reuters. He served as editor of Business Times before becoming the MD of the group's media division, and CEO in July 2020. On Tuesday, Arena thanked him for his efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic...