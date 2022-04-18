×

WATCH: What the KZN floods mean for business

Business Day TV spoke to Mpume Langa, vice-president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce & Industry

18 April 2022 - 21:32
Flooding at Toyota’s Prospecton plant. Picture: SUPPLIED
Flooding at Toyota’s Prospecton plant. Picture: SUPPLIED

The floods in KwaZulu-Natal have affected operations for many businesses in the province. Tongaat Hulett has advised that it is still assessing the impact, while businesses such as Sappi and Toyota have halted operations. Business Day TV unpacked the impact of the floods from a business perspective with Mpume Langa, vice-president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

