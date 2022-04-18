NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What the KZN floods mean for business
Business Day TV spoke to Mpume Langa, vice-president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce & Industry
18 April 2022 - 21:32
The floods in KwaZulu-Natal have affected operations for many businesses in the province. Tongaat Hulett has advised that it is still assessing the impact, while businesses such as Sappi and Toyota have halted operations. Business Day TV unpacked the impact of the floods from a business perspective with Mpume Langa, vice-president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
