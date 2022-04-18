Crypto Chat
WATCH: Luno hits 10-million customer mark
Business Day TV spoke to Marius Reitz, Luno's GM for Africa
18 April 2022 - 21:34
Crypto company Luno’s customer base has hit the 10-million mark, and those were signed up in just six months. Business Day TV spoke to Marius Reitz, Luno’s GM for Africa about the milestone.
