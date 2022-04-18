×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Crypto Chat

WATCH: Luno hits 10-million customer mark

Business Day TV spoke to Marius Reitz, Luno's GM for Africa

18 April 2022 - 21:34
Luno is assessing regulatory regimes in all 50 states to allow for its rollout in the course of the year, said Marius Reitz, its general manager for Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Luno is assessing regulatory regimes in all 50 states to allow for its rollout in the course of the year, said Marius Reitz, its general manager for Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Crypto company Luno’s customer base has hit the 10-million mark, and those were signed up in just six months. Business Day TV spoke to Marius Reitz, Luno’s GM for Africa about the milestone.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: EOH returns to profit

Business Day TV talks to EOH CFO Megan Pydigadu
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: PSG Konsult posts higher annual earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Francois Gouws, CEO of PSG Konsult
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Supply-chain troubles and pandemic take their toll on Zeder

Business Day TV talks to Zeder CEO Johan le Roux
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Delisting crisis requires capital markets reform

Business Day TV speaks to Leon Campher, Chris Logan and David Holland
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa innovation gives SMEs better access to ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Fortress forks out R4.4bn on flagship development
Companies / Property
3.
Spear Reit to sell Cape Town commercial property ...
Companies / Property
4.
Exxaro unimpressed with Transnet’s rationale
Companies / Mining
5.
Mr Price signs R3.3bn deal to take control of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.