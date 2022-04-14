×

Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The week In perspective

Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, Raymond Parsons and Isaah Mhlanga

14 April 2022 - 15:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/rawpixel
Picture: 123RF/rawpixel

SA seems stuck in the same negative feedback loop that the president seems unable to break. This government talks a good game but we see a truly bizarre mining exploration strategy that will focus on junior exploration firms that are 51% black owned exclusively, while we slip down to the bottom 10 worst mining destinations in the Fraser rankings.

Then we see how third-party access has almost been derailed by hostility towards the private sector.

Joining Michael Avery to put the week into perspective is Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

