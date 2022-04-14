BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: The week In perspective
Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, Raymond Parsons and Isaah Mhlanga
14 April 2022 - 15:23
SA seems stuck in the same negative feedback loop that the president seems unable to break. This government talks a good game but we see a truly bizarre mining exploration strategy that will focus on junior exploration firms that are 51% black owned exclusively, while we slip down to the bottom 10 worst mining destinations in the Fraser rankings.
Then we see how third-party access has almost been derailed by hostility towards the private sector.
Joining Michael Avery to put the week into perspective is Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.
