KZN floods damage four Fortress properties
One of the insured properties is in Prospecton, in the south of Durban, and the other three are in Pinetown
14 April 2022 - 16:38
The torrential rain and floods in KwaZulu-Natal have caused minor flood damage to four Fortress Reit properties in the province.
There was no significant structural damage to the properties that are used for industrial and logistics purposes, but 82.4% of the total gross lettable area (GLA) was affected, the company said in a statement on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now