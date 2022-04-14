Companies KZN floods damage four Fortress properties One of the insured properties is in Prospecton, in the south of Durban, and the other three are in Pinetown B L Premium

The torrential rain and floods in KwaZulu-Natal have caused minor flood damage to four Fortress Reit properties in the province.

There was no significant structural damage to the properties that are used for industrial and logistics purposes, but 82.4% of the total gross lettable area (GLA) was affected, the company said in a statement on Thursday...