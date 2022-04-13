×

SA’s largest private-sector asset managers score high in BEE ratings

13 April 2022 - 19:48 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF

SA’s largest asset managers are making progress in transforming the industry, with 36 of the 72 players surveyed by Alexander Forbes achieving the highest BEE rating in 2021 compared to 2020.

For the first time, there were 13 level-1 contributors in the top 20 asset managers ranked by size, an increase of 85% year on year, Alexander Forbes said on Wednesday when it released its annual retirement fund survey.

The study showcases the performance of private-sector institutional fund managers in SA, as well as their respective broad-based BEE ratings.

“While the increased pace of transformation amongst the large managers is admirable and reflective of their appetite and intent to transform, we must also caution that emerging black asset managers still require support across various dimensions to further the organic transformation of the industry,” said Janina Slawski, head of investment consulting at Alexander Forbes.

Ninety One is now the largest asset manager, having increased its assets under management by 14% to R690.64bn year on year. 

Ninety One replaced Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG), which fell five places to sixth position in the 2021 annual survey.

OMIG has since 2021 operated independently from its affiliates — Old Mutual Alternative Investments, Old Mutual Specialised Finance, Futuregrowth and Marriot. 

Stanlib Asset Management was second with a 15% increase in assets to R652.18bn over the period. Coronation Fund Managers leapfrogged into third spot with an annual increase in assets of 20% to R540.85 bn.

Assets under management of participants in the survey rose 7.5% year on year, with the concentration remaining among the 10 largest asset managers. The assets under management held by this group constituted almost two-thirds of the assets for 72 managers participating in the survey.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages funds on behalf of state employees, was not included in the survey. The PIC is the largest fund manager in Africa.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Property stocks set for another good year as economy improves further

The listed property sector has performed well over the past 10 years despite notable market shocks
Companies
3 months ago

Prudential sticks with Standard Bank, Absa and Investec in top holdings

Bank spurns FirstRand, Nedbank and Capitec, and sees SA stock market as cheaper than global bourses
Companies
5 months ago

Low equity funds: strengthening retirement

Low equity funds are one of the largest unit trust sectors, with R210bn under management
Companies
5 months ago
