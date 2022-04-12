×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers

12 April 2022 - 21:09
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FirstRand aims to redefine private banking by ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Capitec doubles dividend as digital client base ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Absa moves to grab market share with mobile ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Besieged by battles on two fronts, Tongaat Hulett ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Life Healthcare starts building cyclotrons in ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.