STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers
12 April 2022 - 21:09
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.