NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Price tag could derail Transnet Freight Rail slots bidding
11 April 2022 - 22:30
Price is front and centre for those looking to get a slot on Transnet Freight Rail’s network. Sixteen slots are up for the taking from private bidders at R600m per slot for a 24-month contract — a price tag that may derail third-party access. Business Day TV spoke to Mesela Nhlapo, CEO of the African Rail Industry Association for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.