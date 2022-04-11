×

WATCH: Price tag could derail Transnet Freight Rail slots bidding

11 April 2022 - 22:30
Picture: PAUL ASH
Price is front and centre for those looking to get a slot on Transnet Freight Rail’s network. Sixteen slots are up for the taking from private bidders at R600m per slot for a 24-month contract — a price tag that may derail third-party access. Business Day TV spoke to Mesela Nhlapo, CEO of the African Rail Industry Association for more detail.

