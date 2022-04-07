×

WATCH: Renewable energy players welcome new green demand

Business Day TV speaks to Davin Chown, board member of the SA Renewable Energy Council

07 April 2022 - 21:06
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe recently opened bid window 6 of the government’s renewable energy programme. The move, which seeks to procure 2,600MW from independent power producers to help prevent stage 2 load-shedding, has been welcomed by the industry.

Business Day TV spoke to Davin Chown, board member of the SA Renewable Energy Council for his take on what it means for the industry and energy security in SA.

