WATCH: Global M&A activity slows in first quarter

Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Deal Leader International, Andrew Bahlmann

07 April 2022 - 21:41
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Global M&A activity has started easing, with transactions slowing close to 36% in the first quarter to $216.67bn. Business Day TV discussed whether the same trend is playing out in Africa with the CEO of Deal Leaders International, Andrew Bahlmann.​

