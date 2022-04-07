NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Global M&A activity slows in first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Deal Leader International, Andrew Bahlmann
07 April 2022 - 21:41
Global M&A activity has started easing, with transactions slowing close to 36% in the first quarter to $216.67bn. Business Day TV discussed whether the same trend is playing out in Africa with the CEO of Deal Leaders International, Andrew Bahlmann.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.