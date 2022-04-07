×

WATCH: Dipula to simplify its share structure

Business Day TV speaks to Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen

07 April 2022 - 21:36
Dipula CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Dipula CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Dipula Income Fund’s shareholders have voted to collapse its dual share capital structure into a single class of ordinary shares from May. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Izak Petersen, and discussed the opportunities this move would unlock.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

