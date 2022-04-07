NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Dipula to simplify its share structure
Business Day TV speaks to Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen
07 April 2022 - 21:36
Dipula Income Fund’s shareholders have voted to collapse its dual share capital structure into a single class of ordinary shares from May. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Izak Petersen, and discussed the opportunities this move would unlock.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.