×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib

06 April 2022 - 20:30
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Julian Koski from New Age Alpha and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BDO head of actuarial services Yashoda Ram ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nedbank’s head of investment Anél Bosman sees ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Caxton takes up Amcor’s Cape Town and Gqeberha ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Grand Parade places Mac Brothers in voluntary ...
Companies
5.
Woolworths leaps on talk it will cut loose the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.