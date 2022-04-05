WEBCAST | Hot small caps to watch
Join this webinar on April 7 to get insights from top managers of some of the sector’s hot stocks
The JSE is shining the spotlight on the small-caps sector this week with a webcast featuring some of the hot shares in this sector, including DRDGold, Astoria Investment, Choppies Enterprises and AH-Vest.
Their CEOs have been invited to speak about their leadership, business fundamentals, plans for expansion and investment opportunities.
Small caps often outperform large caps as they offer higher growth prospects and, from a valuation perspective, trade at a lower price to earnings multiple. An added benefit is the accessibility to management.
So here’s your chance to hear it from the top as these company executives discuss the road ahead with Sam Mokorosi, the JSE’s head of origination and deals.
The details
- Date: Thursday April 7
- Time: 9am
Our speakers:
- Ramachandran Ottapathu – CEO, Choppies Enterprises
- Manja Jaspers – CEO, aReit Prop
- Muhammed Darsot – CEO, AH-Vest
- Jan van Niekerk – Non-executive director, Astoria Investment
- Riaan Davel – Chief operating officer, DRDGold
This article was paid for by the JSE.
