Companies Combined Motor Holdings shares lift as it expects higher earnings Despite global supply and chip shortages, the car rental group has reported improved earnings for shareholders

Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) expects to report a more than two-fold jump in annual earnings, triggering talk of a bumper dividend and sending shares of owner of car showrooms surging.

The share price rose by as much as 5.4% to R29.50 to touch its best day in three years, before paring gains slightly to R29 and valuing it at just over R2bn. ..