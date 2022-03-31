Combined Motor Holdings shares lift as it expects higher earnings
Despite global supply and chip shortages, the car rental group has reported improved earnings for shareholders
31 March 2022 - 17:37
Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) expects to report a more than two-fold jump in annual earnings, triggering talk of a bumper dividend and sending shares of owner of car showrooms surging.
The share price rose by as much as 5.4% to R29.50 to touch its best day in three years, before paring gains slightly to R29 and valuing it at just over R2bn. ..
