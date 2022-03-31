Companies

Combined Motor Holdings shares lift as it expects higher earnings

Despite global supply and chip shortages, the car rental group has reported improved earnings for shareholders

BL Premium
31 March 2022 - 17:37 MICHELLE GUMEDE

Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) expects to report a more than two-fold jump in annual earnings, triggering talk of a bumper dividend and sending shares of owner of car showrooms surging. 

The share price rose by as much as 5.4% to R29.50 to touch its best day in three years, before paring gains slightly to R29 and valuing it at just over R2bn.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now