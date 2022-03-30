Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group

30 March 2022 - 21:59
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa chooses insider Arrie Rautenbach as its ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Santam company secretary linked to 3Sixty Group ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Barclays divorce was Lucas-Bull’s ‘biggest ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Empty Trips digital freight platform kicks into ...
Companies
5.
Lessors of Russian aircraft lose hope amid ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.