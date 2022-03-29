Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum

29 March 2022 - 20:59
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Steven Schultz from Momentum joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Santam company secretary linked to 3Sixty Group ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Lessors of Russian aircraft lose hope amid ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Heavy going for telecom reform as Telkom sticks ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Spar’s update to select investors may have ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Tiger Brands takes a bite of plant-based food ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.