Companies AdvTech grows profits as private schools remain in demand Private school owner says increase is due to enrolment growth, improvement in up-to-date school fees and focus on efficiency

AdvTech, owner of private school brands Trinityhouse, Crawford College and Pinnacle, increased profits in 2021 thanks to an increase in enrolments, even as it chose not to increase school fees.

The private education provider, whose tertiary brands includes Rosebank College, Capsicum Culinary Studio and Varsity College, said on Monday that group revenue grew 8% to R5.9bn, with operating profit increasing 22% to R1.1bn. ..