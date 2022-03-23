NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Commodities — boom or bust?
Business Day TV speaks to legendary investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers
23 March 2022 - 21:34
Global inflation is accelerating as the Russia-Ukraine war approaching its fourth week. Historically, commodities have thrived in high inflationary environments, and the year-to-date performance of the Rogers International Commodity index is reflective of that with the outlook for the asset class remaining positive for the rest of the year. Business Day TV spoke to legendary investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers for his assessment of the current commodities cycle.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.