VW plans to open Spanish battery plant amid bidding process

Carmaker picks a site near Valencia for factory and aims to invest €7bn in electrifying production

23 March 2022 - 16:39 JOAN FAUS
Volkswagen has picked a site near Valencia for a battery cell plant in Spain and will invest €7bn in electrifying production in the country provided it gets government funds, it said on Wednesday.

“The timeline is tight,” the German carmaker said. It aims to begin series production at the 40 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant by 2026, meaning construction would need to start this year.

Spain, Europe’s largest carmaker after Germany, last week launched a bidding process for about €3bn — about half in grants — to promote electric vehicle (EV) production, with Volkswagen and its Spanish unit SEAT among the bidders. Winners will be chosen this year.

Carmakers are racing to build battery plants to power their growing electric fleets, with a focus among European carmakers on boosting local capacity and reducing dependence on suppliers in Asia, responsible for 90% of global production.

Volkswagen has set a target to build six large battery factories across Europe with partners by the end of the decade.

The first plant by Northvolt in Sweden, in which Volkswagen holds a 20% stake, will begin commercial production in 2022. A second, in Salzgitter, Germany, will be built by 2025 in partnership with China’s Gotion High-Tech, in which Volkswagen owns 26%.

The Sagunto plant in Spain will have several partners. These have not been decided yet and could include other carmakers, SEAT’s chair Wayne Griffiths said.

It would be the single largest investment in industrial infrastructure yet in Spain, according to SEAT, which said it expects “substantial” public aid.

The news comes as a joint venture between Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and TotalEnergies said it would build a battery plant in Italy, also with government support, and a day after Tesla inaugurated its German battery plant, which aims to eventually reach a capacity of 50GWh.

Reuters

Ferrari is latest carmaker to quit Russia

The Italian sportscar brand joins a raft of other auto firms to stop business in the country due to its invasion of Ukraine
1 week ago

DAVID FURLONGER: Tesla shows a brand-new way

Chinese electric car companies also progress in latest motor value ranking
1 week ago

SA slowly trickles towards an electric future

EVs remain an expensive luxury, but improved range and charging times are making them more practical to own
2 weeks ago
