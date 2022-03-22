Attacq cuts Covid-19 rental discounts by 84%
22 March 2022 - 09:42
Attacq, the owner of Mall of Africa, has reduced Covid-19 rental discounts by 84% to R8.5m in the six months to end-December, showing the benefits of the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.
The property developer and landlord said on Tuesday that it also reduced total interest-bearing borrowings 15.4% to R8.6bn after the sale of the Deloitte head office...
