Attacq cuts Covid-19 rental discounts by 84%

Attacq, the owner of Mall of Africa, has reduced Covid-19 rental discounts by 84% to R8.5m in the six months to end-December, showing the benefits of the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

The property developer and landlord said on Tuesday that it also reduced total interest-bearing borrowings 15.4% to R8.6bn after the sale of the Deloitte head office...