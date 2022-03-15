NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why construction activity is slowing
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha
15 March 2022 - 21:49
The recovery of SA’s construction industry has slowed, according to the Afrimat Construction Index. Activity picked up in the second and third quarters of 2021, but momentum petered put in the fourth quarter with the index rising just 0.8%. For a closer look at why this has happened Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Roelof Botha.
