Famous Brands resilient amid trade disruptions
The group achieved sales and revenue growth across its divisions despite the loss of trading days due to unrest and Covid-19 restrictions
JSE-listed branded food services franchiser Famous Brands has reported strong sales and revenue performance for the year, despite facing challenges.
The owner of well-known restaurant, takeaway and retail brands such as Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs Pizza, Mugg & Bean and House of Coffees said in a voluntary performance update for the year ended February 28 that its operations continued to be affected by Covid-19 and the associated trading restrictions...
