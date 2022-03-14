Companies

Stadio declares R40m maiden dividend as student base grows

The higher education group’s registrations rose 9% to 38,262 in its year to end-December

14 March 2022 - 08:08 Karl Gernetzky

Private higher education group Stadio has declared its first dividend, with shareholders set for a R40m payout.

The group is confident in the quality and price of its educational programmes amid growing skills demand...

