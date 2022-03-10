Companies Gaming recovery boosts Grand Parade half-year earnings B L Premium

Grand Parade Investments has raised its forecast for half-year earnings to end-December, boosted by a recovery in its gaming assets.

The group, which finalised the sale of its struggling Burger King SA and Grand Foods Meat Plant in November, said on Thursday that headline earnings per share (heps) from continuing operations will be between 3,78c and 3,90c. This will be an increase of 3.17c-3.29c compared with heps of the prior period of 0.61c...