Google snaps up cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5bn

Deal for cyber sleuth firm will enhance Google’s $19bn cloud computing business

08 March 2022 - 18:45 Eva Mathews and Nivedita Balu
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Alphabet’s Google is buying cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4bn, adding heft as rivals Microsoft and Amazon also look to beef up security for their fast-growing cloud units.

The deal will enhance Google’s cloud computing business, which generates more than $19bn annually, and bolster its security operations and advisory services, the company said on Tuesday.

The Information reported the news first on Monday.

Microsoft was also said to be eyeing a buyout of Mandiant, according to news reports. The software giant had previously forecast spending $20bn spend on cybersecurity over the next five years.

Google’s offer of $23 per share represents a premium of about 53% to Mandiant’s stock price levels before reports that Microsoft was eyeing a deal.

Shares of Mandiant fell 2%, while those of Alphabet rose 0.2% to $2532.20 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Mandiant, which focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing, became a stand-alone entity last year when FireEye, which acquired the company in 2013, sold its products business and the FireEye name for $1.2bn to a consortium led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

The firm has become a go-to for news organisations and companies for investigating cyberattacks, including recent breaches at News Corp and Nvidia.

The deal is expected to close later this year.

Reuters 

LAPSUS$ hacked and breached source code for Galaxy, Samsung says

The LAPSUS$ hackers posted a 190GB torrent file to their Telegram channel late on Friday, claiming it contained confidential Samsung source code that ...
News
1 day ago

New Chinese hacking tool one of the most advanced ever found

Analyst says Daxin, which  escaped public attention for more than a decade, raises the bar of malware coming from China
World
1 week ago

The fog of cyberwar descends on Ukraine and Russia

Hackers are attacking both countries, but their allegiances and motives are often murky
Businessweek
5 days ago

Cybersecurity critical to Africa’s digital development

Building capacity means investing in people, so more African universities ought to be offering degrees in cyber operations
Opinion
1 week ago
