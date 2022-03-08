Google snaps up cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5bn
Deal for cyber sleuth firm will enhance Google’s $19bn cloud computing business
Alphabet’s Google is buying cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4bn, adding heft as rivals Microsoft and Amazon also look to beef up security for their fast-growing cloud units.
The deal will enhance Google’s cloud computing business, which generates more than $19bn annually, and bolster its security operations and advisory services, the company said on Tuesday.
The Information reported the news first on Monday.
Microsoft was also said to be eyeing a buyout of Mandiant, according to news reports. The software giant had previously forecast spending $20bn spend on cybersecurity over the next five years.
Google’s offer of $23 per share represents a premium of about 53% to Mandiant’s stock price levels before reports that Microsoft was eyeing a deal.
Shares of Mandiant fell 2%, while those of Alphabet rose 0.2% to $2532.20 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
Mandiant, which focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing, became a stand-alone entity last year when FireEye, which acquired the company in 2013, sold its products business and the FireEye name for $1.2bn to a consortium led by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group.
The firm has become a go-to for news organisations and companies for investigating cyberattacks, including recent breaches at News Corp and Nvidia.
The deal is expected to close later this year.
Reuters
