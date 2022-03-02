Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Helping business recover with ‘The Business Builder’s Toolkit’

Michael Avery talks to well-known entrepreneur author and speaker Nic Haralambous

02 March 2022 - 16:59 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KANTVER
Picture: 123RF/KANTVER

We can take our minds of the Ukraine-Russia war and rising oil prices for a while as we settle in to talk about the world of building businesses and helping small businesses, in particular, bounce back from the pandemic.

The following is an extract from Nic Haralambous’s new book, “The Business Builder’s Toolkit : “Building businesses is hard and lonely work. It’s often thankless work that has, in recent times, been glorified as the work of the gods. But you and I know better. It’s not the work of the gods done in the heavens, it’s more like the work of the insane done in the trenches, wading through shit looking for a magical diamond that we aren’t even sure exists, can’t see and aren’t convinced we 100% believe in. It’s messy, it’s wonderful, it’s dangerous and difficult, it’s brutal, it’s intense, it’s rewarding and soul-crushing, and it’s the only way I know how to exist.”

Michael Avery speaks to well-known entrepreneur, author and speaker Nic Haralambous.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sipho Pityana accuses Maria Ramos of ‘chicanery ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PSG’s reinvention means R114 a share for investors
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sandton City annual turnover now higher than ...
Companies / Property
4.
Appian Capital Advisory sues Sibanye-Stillwater ...
Companies / Mining
5.
FSCA draft strategy gives financial watchdog teeth
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

LETTER: Red tape on VAT registration impedes SMEs

Opinion / Letters

MARC LUBNER: Partnership between business, civil society and government is key ...

Opinion

XHANTI PAYI: New jobs don’t come cheap

Special Reports

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.