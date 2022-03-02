WATCH: Helping business recover with ‘The Business Builder’s Toolkit’

We can take our minds of the Ukraine-Russia war and rising oil prices for a while as we settle in to talk about the world of building businesses and helping small businesses, in particular, bounce back from the pandemic.

The following is an extract from Nic Haralambous’s new book, “The Business Builder’s Toolkit” : “Building businesses is hard and lonely work. It’s often thankless work that has, in recent times, been glorified as the work of the gods. But you and I know better. It’s not the work of the gods done in the heavens, it’s more like the work of the insane done in the trenches, wading through shit looking for a magical diamond that we aren’t even sure exists, can’t see and aren’t convinced we 100% believe in. It’s messy, it’s wonderful, it’s dangerous and difficult, it’s brutal, it’s intense, it’s rewarding and soul-crushing, and it’s the only way I know how to exist.”

Michael Avery speaks to well-known entrepreneur, author and speaker Nic Haralambous.