WATCH: Cashbuild posts big dip in profit
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Werner de Jager
02 March 2022 - 21:23
Cashbuild has reported a 27% fall in first-half headline earnings per share, with the effects of July’s civil unrest and looting weighing on its performance. The building materials retailer expects trading conditions to remain uncertain due to Covid-19 and its economic impact. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Werner de Jager.
