WATCH: Reviewing Budget 2022

South African taxpayers have been given a break.



In his budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that corporate tax would be reduced to 27% and personal income tax brackets have been adjusted for inflation.



The minister further commented that many households and businesses are still under financial pressure and that now is not the time to increase taxes.



Business Day TV caught up with registered tax practitioner and director of productcompliance at Sage Africa & Middle East Yolandi Esterhuizen for her views on the budget.