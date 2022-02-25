NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Reviewing Budget 2022
Business Day TV spoke to registered tax practitioner and director of product compliance at Sage Africa & Middle East Yolandi Esterhuizen
25 February 2022 - 18:02
South African taxpayers have been given a break.
In his budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that corporate tax would be reduced to 27% and personal income tax brackets have been adjusted for inflation.
The minister further commented that many households and businesses are still under financial pressure and that now is not the time to increase taxes.
Business Day TV caught up with registered tax practitioner and director of productcompliance at Sage Africa & Middle East Yolandi Esterhuizen for her views on the budget.
