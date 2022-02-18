Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and guests discuss SA’s recent revenue windfall

18 February 2022 - 14:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

What do they say about statistics being like bikinis? Conspicuous for what they conceal more than reveal. One could argue the same thing about SA’s recent revenue windfall, which, to some, will paper over the cracks in SA’s fiscal position. But peel away that temporary largesse and the facts are stark.

To put the week into perspective, Business Day TV speaks to  Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
3Sixty Life may get new interim curator after BDO ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investec Property unveils R6bn Durban logistics ...
Companies / Property
3.
Seismic blasting: judge rebuffs Shell’s latest bid
Companies / Energy
4.
Spar to take on Pick n Pay and Checkers with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Forecast confirms that South Deep has blasted off
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.