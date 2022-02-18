WATCH: The week in perspective

What do they say about statistics being like bikinis? Conspicuous for what they conceal more than reveal. One could argue the same thing about SA’s recent revenue windfall, which, to some, will paper over the cracks in SA’s fiscal position. But peel away that temporary largesse and the facts are stark.

To put the week into perspective, Business Day TV speaks to Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.