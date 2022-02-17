Stadio earnings rise, with business school to go exclusively online
Increase in students and more online teaching set to lift profits as much as 35%
17 February 2022 - 18:59
Stadio, which offers private tertiary education and was spun out of private school provider Curro, says its headline earnings in 2021 are expected to increase by between 20% and 35% over the previous year.
Stadio, whose brands include Milpark Business School and Embury, earned higher profits because of a 10% increase in students to 38,262 and robust expense management...
