Companies Stadio earnings rise, with business school to go exclusively online Increase in students and more online teaching set to lift profits as much as 35% B L Premium

Stadio, which offers private tertiary education and was spun out of private school provider Curro, says its headline earnings in 2021 are expected to increase by between 20% and 35% over the previous year.

Stadio, whose brands include Milpark Business School and Embury, earned higher profits because of a 10% increase in students to 38,262 and robust expense management...