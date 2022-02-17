Companies

Coffee giants push up prices in China

17 February 2022 - 18:41 Reuters
Beijing — Coffee chains such as Luckin Coffee and Tim Hortons have increased the prices of their beverages in China, with US giant Starbucks blaming “multiple factors” such as higher operating costs.

The chains, among China’s largest coffee players, raised prices between 1 yuan and 3 yuan ($0.16 and $0.47), according to menus on mobile apps and media reports, with the topic going viral on Chinese social media on Thursday.

Although a nation of tea drinkers, China is one of the world’s fastest-growing coffee markets, with nearly 110,000 shops in larger cities by April, consultants Deloitte have said, as young people drive consumption. however, it still lags the US and Europe.

Starbucks said it had adjusted the prices of some of its items on Wednesday after “comprehensive evaluation and consideration of multiple factors” such as operating costs, in the first increase since 2018.

A Starbucks Americano costs 30 yuan ($4.80) after the price increase, up from 28 yuan. Packaged coffee beans and merchandise such as mugs were not affected, however, the company told Reuters in a statement.

China’s Luckin Coffee raised the price of some beverages about 3 yuan, taking into account operational costs such as rent, manpower and raw material, the state-backed Shanghai Securities Journal said.

Starbucks hiked menu prices in October and January and plans further raises in 2022, CEO Kevin Johnson has said, in part to offset soaring labour and goods costs, but he did not specify individual products.

Official data showed China’s coffee market grew at an annual rate of 15% in 2018, versus a global average of 2%. 

Reuters

DONALD MACKAY: Smell that coffee: a master plan for localising failure

Initiatives to start innovative companies will face a series of hurdles
3 hours ago

Starbucks faces backlash in China after store incident ‘misunderstanding’

Company is under fire from Weibo users after an incident outside one of its stores in Chongqing, which it says was a misunderstanding
2 days ago
