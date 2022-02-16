Companies

WATCH: Emira rewards shareholders with higher H1 dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett

16 February 2022 - 20:57
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. SUPPLIED
Emira Property Fund has declared an interim dividend of over 56c, reflecting a near 9% rise on the previous period’s payout. The landlord, which has assets in SA and the US, says it’s able to reward shareholders because of its strong balance sheet and liquidity position. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Geoff Jennett following the results release and discussed the group’s exit from Australia and its investment in US retail, among other things.

Emira’s US portfolio proves a boon for interim earnings

Property fund increases dividend by 8.8% boosted by US assets that accounted for more a quarter of distributable income
