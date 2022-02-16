NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Emira rewards shareholders with higher H1 dividend
Business Day TV speaks to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett
16 February 2022 - 20:57
Emira Property Fund has declared an interim dividend of over 56c, reflecting a near 9% rise on the previous period’s payout. The landlord, which has assets in SA and the US, says it’s able to reward shareholders because of its strong balance sheet and liquidity position. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Geoff Jennett following the results release and discussed the group’s exit from Australia and its investment in US retail, among other things.
