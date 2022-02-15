US trade authority intensifies anti-dumping probe into SA lemon juice

Investigators at the US International Trade Commission (USITC) have found “reasonable indication” that imported SA lemon juice materially injures the US industry, the body said in a statement, opting to deepen anti-dumping investigations.

If dumping is found in the US and duties are imposed, the excess SA volumes will be forced to move to smaller markets, further suppressing prices and increasing the probability of anti-dumping actions in those markets.

Key markets for SA citrus include China, India, the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam and the EU. But the US is the biggest aggregate market for SA lemon juice.

The initial investigation kicked off in December after US citrus juice giant, Ventura Coastal, one of only two US producers of lemon juice, alleged unfair competition. It called on authorities to impose anti-dumping duties, or protectionist tariffs, on imports of the product from SA and Brazil.

After an exhaustive hearing in January and numerous consultations with the prices of individual suppliers and stakeholders, specialist investigators in a variety of fields, including the body’s commissioner, Jason Kearns, voted last week in the preliminary phase to go ahead with an anti-dumping investigation.

“As a result of the commission’s affirmative determinations, the US department of commerce will continue its investigations of imports of lemon juice from Brazil and SA,” the body said in a statement.

It said the US department of commerce will continue investigations of imports over the next few months.

Lemon juice is typically extracted from fresh lemons that are not suitable for the fresh markets but may also be produced from fresh lemons diverted from fresh markets when the quantity available exceeds fresh market demand.

Citrus exports have been a green shoot for local growers in recent years. Industry body the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa estimated the sector would export an unprecedented 158.7-million cartons in 2021.

It highlighted that medium-term crop estimates indicate the citrus industry is expected to keep increasing its exports by another 300,000 tonnes over the next three years.

The US imported $24m in subject imports in 2020 mainly from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and SA.

Lemon juice covered by these investigations includes lemon juice in all forms, including not from concentrate lemon juice (NFCLJ) and concentrated lemon juice (CLJ).

Cape Fruit Processors and Venco Food Processors have been publicly named among a host of other local companies.

The California-based petitioner complains that SA producers have sold their lemon juice in the US at prices below market value, resulting in a dumping margin of 128.61%. It has lodged a similar complaint against Brazil, claiming its dumping margins are 555.22%.

The US has previously imposed tariffs on imports of lemon juice from Argentina and Mexico.

Preliminary anti-dumping duty determinations are expected in early June.

