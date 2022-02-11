Companies

Joe Public United named Most Attractive Agency for clients

Scopen’s recognition is ‘testament to our team’s passion and dedication to deliver on our growth purpose,’ says CEO Gareth Leck

11 February 2022 - 10:29 Krysia Gaweda
Joe Public United's client Chicken Licken won Brand of the Year and was ranked first for the Best Campaigns in the last two years in the SA Scopen Agency Scope Report.
Image: Supplied/Joe Public United

Joe Public United (JPU) has been named the top Attractive Agency for clients in SA for 2021 in the SA Scopen Agency Scope Report, for its creativity, expertise and understanding of the clients’ business and market.

JPU, an integrated brand and communication agency, was also given the prestigious title of Agency of the Year and tied first as Best Partners to Collaborate in the Future.

The report by Scopen, a global consulting firm specialising in the communications industry, analysed more than 500 client-agency relationships and interviewed 465 industry professionals.

Image: Supplied/Joe Public

It also recognised some of JPU’s executives and clients as leaders of the pack. Group chief creative officer Pepe Marais ranked first among the Most Admired Creative Agencies Professionals.

Clients, including Nedbank group executive for marketing and corporate affairs Khensani Nobanda and Chicken Licken MD and chief marketer Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, were recognised as Most Admired Marketing Professionals in third and sixth place respectively. 

Chicken Licken won Brand of the Year and was ranked first for the Best Campaigns in the last two years — accolades that showcase JPU’s ability to deliver on the growth goals of its clients.

Group CEO Gareth Leck says: “Joe Public United truly prides itself on delivering on its purpose of growth and, more specifically, driving tangible growth for our clients.

“Being acknowledged by Scopen, not only as the number one Attractive Agency in SA, but also being ranked first by our clients for our skills in integrated services, strategic planning, leadership and account management, to name a few, is a testament to our team’s passion and dedication to deliver on our growth purpose.”

