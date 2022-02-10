Companies Former Tongaat execs granted bail on fraud charges in accounting scandal Tongaat launched civil claims to reclaim R450m from former executives, including former CEO Peter Staude B L Premium

Seven former senior officials of Tongaat Hulett were granted R30,000 bail each after appearing in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday. The seven appeared on fraud charges relating to SA’s second-largest accounting scandal, surpassed only by Steinhoff’s.

In a bid to calm investors uneasy about the group’s capital raise, the largest sugar producer in Southern Africa said in January that it had launched civil claims to reclaim R450m from former executives, including former CEO Peter Staude, for allegedly perpetrating an immense fraud on the company...