RCL Foods expects a surge in half-year headline earnings
The group will report pleasing performances from all divisions and recovery from Covid-19-related challenges
08 February 2022 - 12:11
The share price of major food and logistics group RCL Foods rose 13.72% to R16.00 after the group announced its headline earnings per share were expected to increase between 15% and 27%, for the six months ended December 31 due to solid performances from all divisions.
The group expects HEPS of between 69c and 76c, compared to the reported HEPS of 59.7c in the same period in 2020...
