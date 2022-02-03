Q&A: MyWealth Investment still sees value in banking, commodity and tech sectors

Inflation, economic growth, and global monetary policy have been the big themes in the markets since the world showed sustained recovery from the pandemic.

Central banks have started turning off the taps, or at least signalling that they will soon, and investors are nervous.

Global stock markets have had a volatile start to the year since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, as investors struggle to get a grip on the impact of stimulus withdrawal from many of the world’s central bankers.

Markets hate uncertainty, and have gone from a stable policy outlook to a fluid one. At the least, as long as uncertainty keeps rising, stocks may struggle to do so for long.

Business Day caught up with Annatjie Van Rooyen, CEO of MyWealth Investments, a Sandton-based asset management firm, to talk about the current financial market environment.

How can investors/traders navigate this volatile environment?

The JSE has experienced less severe volatility than global markets over the past two weeks but the correction has presented attractive buying opportunities.

Investors will always benefit from short-term volatility in the longer term if they capitalise on opportunities presented during market corrections. Investors should continue to focus on the pockets of value regardless of increased uncertainty.

Now that the expectation is for the Fed to raise interest rates in March, and our own SARB has raised the interest rates at the first MPC meeting of the year, what can we look out for? Is the short-term outlook a bit clearer?

The first MPC meeting for 2022 has paved the way for several rate hikes this year in line with the consensus view that the Federal Reserve will increase rates at least four times during 2022.

Markets have already discounted the interest rate increases and some form of stability has returned to equity markets as well as to the bond markets as reflected by the US 10-year bond yield.

What's your outlook for the year?

Looking ahead we remain positive on the outlook for markets amid world economic growth continuing to normalise, but we have identified possible catalysts that can cause short-term volatility.

Market participants will keep a close eye on the possibility of an aggressive shift in monetary policy which will result in a reduction of Quantitative Easing combined with more aggressive hikes in interest rates. Growth stocks, especially the tech sector, will bear the brunt of an aggressive shift in monetary policy.

Market volatility could be the main thing this year. What investment/trading strategy can be followed?

Since the biggest concern for investors is that 2022 will not witness the great returns produced during 2021; they should navigate this by adjusting their investment strategy to accommodate the inflation trade to capitalise on the latest investment trend.

Higher inflation will have a big impact on the currency markets and investors should focus on stocks that benefit from a stronger US dollar and keep in mind that inflation will continue to fuel commodity prices.

Is the JSE an attractive place to invest?

The JSE remains an attractive investment due to SA representing one of the largest commodity producers in the world. The local currency should be protected by the positive carry trade and limit currency risk for foreign investors.

Which sectors will be favourable, and which ones will not be as favourable?

We continue to see value in the banking, commodity and tech sectors. Consumers will have to focus on higher debt-servicing costs which can weigh on the retail and property sectors.

The upward curve in the interest rate cycle will have an effect on the spending power of consumers. The knock-on effect of higher interest rates should not impact cash retailers negatively but consumers may steer away from credit purchases and property acquisitions due to higher bond payments.

Which stocks to look out for, or perhaps will or are gaining preference? And which ones aren't?

The stocks that we prefer under current circumstances are Naspers, Standard Bank, Investec and Sasol.

We have analysed the various sectors of the JSE based on the forward earnings potential of companies and the following stocks have appeared on our radar screens:

Naspers, which has experienced a decrease of 18% during 2021 on the back of a general tech sector sell-off due to its investment in Chinese listed tech giant, Tencent.

Tencent has been under the spotlight after an extended regulatory crackdown on tech companies in China, but we are confident that the company will continue to weather these storms and adapt to new regulations if and when required.

The bank stocks continue to offer value and margins will benefit from the change in the interest rate cycle.

Commodity stocks are priced attractively and Sasol still offers upside based on projections of an increase in the price of Brent Crude to $110 per barrel. Also, Sasol will further benefit from an increase in demand for oil as the world economy exits the pandemic.

We are reluctant to invest in the property and insurance sectors at this stage due to these sectors still bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

Anything worth looking out for in the markets?

Investors should keep an eye on the possible escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine which can have repercussions for Russia and subsequently weigh on investor sentiment.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za