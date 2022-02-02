Astral expects first-half profits to bounce back
The low-base effect of the comparable period in 2021, when higher feed costs squeezed profit margins, boosted the company’s performance
02 February 2022 - 10:31
Poultry producer Astral Foods expects profits to double in the six months to end-March, boosted by the low-base effect of the comparable period in 2021 when higher feed costs squeezed its profit margins.
The comparable period was also marred by lockdown restrictions, which had a marked effect on its key markets, including restaurants...
